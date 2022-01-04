Search

04 Jan 2022

SERIES: Political hopes and ambitions for 2022 - Cllr Pearse McGeough

Louth councillors and TDs share hopes and ambitions for 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

The Dundalk Democrat asked local councillors and TDs from north and mid Louth to share their hopes, ambitions and predictions for the year ahead. In this piece, Sinn Féin councillor Pearse McGeough from the Ardee Electoral Area, shares his thoughts on 2022.


“Many will be glad to see the back of 2021 and are looking forward to 2022 being brighter and more ‘normal’ whatever that means.

“I hope 2022 will take us a step closer to a border poll for the reunification of our country. Sinn Féin is a republican party with the goal of reunification at our core and it is only through reunification that this island can truly achieve its economic and social potential.

“There are a number of projects that I continuously work on like road safety, road junctions, flooding but a priority for me will be to continue to promote Ardee as a viable destination for investment.

“It is a ‘fibre town’, internet ready for business and despite holding meetings with the IDA it remains the ‘poor cousin’ when it comes to investment. I want to see Ardee prosper and  flourish.

“We have seen erosion works carried out around Seabank and Salterstown and desilting in Annagassan Harbour so I would like to see these areas capitalised on now for tourism.

“In Annagassan there is ground being utilised by camper vans but to boost local economy and tourism I would like to see facilities installed.

“I will prioritise the regeneration of Castlebellingham. Having had a motion passed at Council for a ‘village health check’ I will be encouraging all stakeholders to participate and have a say in what we need for Castlebellingham to thrive once more."

