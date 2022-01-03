Search

03 Jan 2022

SERIES: Political hopes and ambitions for 2022 - Cllr Kevin Meenan

Louth councillors and TDs share hopes and ambitions for 2022

SERIES: Political hopes and ambitions for 2022 - Cllr Kevin Meenan

Political hopes and ambitions for 2022 - Cllr Kevin Meenan

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

The Dundalk Democrat asked local councillors and TDs from north and mid Louth to share their hopes, ambitions and predictions for the year ahead. In this piece, Sinn Féin councillor Kevin Meenan, shares his thoughts on 2022.

“This has been a challenging year for people on many levels so hopefully better times are ahead.

“In 2022 I would like to see adequate services put in place to tackle the addiction problem in Dundalk.

"That includes Gardaí being properly resourced to deal with those that are bringing this scourge into our communities and also services to help those who are addicted. Families are being torn apart and many feel abandoned by the government.

“I am constantly battling with the issue of housing in Dundalk which is always a priority for me. We are in the midst of a housing crisis and Dundalk is no different, too many are paying high rents to private landlords while they languish on housing lists.

"Housing maintenance is also a priority as tenants face lengthy delays in repairs to their homes due to budgetary constraints.

"There is also the issue of Housing Adaptation Grants which is woefully underfunded by central Government.

“I would like to see a change in policy from the Fianna Fail/Fine Gael/Greens but I am not holding out too much hope on that one.

“People are facing increased costs of living, everything is costing more. The only thing that isn’t increasing is people’s wages.

“I think 2022 will be a difficult year economically for most people and I would like to see an election by the year’s end.”

