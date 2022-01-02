Search

02 Jan 2022

SERIES: Political hopes and ambitions for 2022 - Cllr John Reilly

Louth councillors and TDs share hopes and ambitions for 2022

SERIES: Political hopes and ambitions for 2022 - Cllr John Reilly

Political hopes and ambitions for 2022 - Cllr John Reilly

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

The Dundalk Democrat asked local councillors and TDs from north and mid Louth to share their hopes, ambitions and predictions for the year ahead. In this piece, Fine Gael councillor John Reilly, shares his thoughts on 2022.

“Cllr John Reilly would like to wish all his constituents a happy new year. 

“2021 has been a very difficult year for all of us on this COVID 19 roundabout . As we enter 2022 we must look forward to a more normal way of life returning. 2022 will see two landmark areas of the town celebrate milestones, Pearse Park will be celebrating 75 years in existence also Fatima, which is in my own Faughart parish will be 70 years in existence.

“Hopefully we will be able to celebrate and communicate with each other in the normal manner in the coming year ahead.

"Cllr Reilly will be campaigning to have a mains water supply to areas in Faughart and Kilcurry. So many people can’t believe that large areas in Kilcurry Faughart and Ravensdale have no mains water supply so close to a large town.

“The rollout of fibre broadband will continue to be a priority as the era of working from home will now become more and more popular. The Cooley area has suffered because off poor broadband and mobile coverage this will be one of my priorities going forward into 2022 .

“Lastly I am looking forward to working on behalf of my constituents in the Dundalk-Carlingford area and I promise to do my upmost in the coming year of 2022 as a county councillor.”

 

