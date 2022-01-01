SERIES: Political hopes and ambitions for 2022 - Cllr Edel Corrigan

The Dundalk Democrat asked local councillors and TDs from north and mid Louth to share their hopes, ambitions and predictions for the year ahead. In the first of a series of articles, Sinn Féin councillor Edel Corrigan, shares her thoughts on 2022.



"Covid monopolised 2021 as we moved from lockdowns to restrictions not knowing what the next day would bring let along the next week.

"I hope to see stability for SME’s going into the New Year. The hospitality industry in particular has paid a heavy price. I would like to see local people support local businesses and see a thriving local economy by this time next year.

"Local Communities, Health and Wellbeing supports have also suffered and I hope in 2022 that we find new and improved ways to support the most vulnerable in our communities so they aren’t left behind.

"The lack of social housing and maintenance issues remained to the fore in 2021 and it is something that I will continue to be working on as we move into 2022.

"In the coming year I intend to continue to work on campaigning for funding to see works carried out specifically in Coxs Demesne as I have been doing since 2018, to have new developments integrated into and improving the existing community. It is important that there is full community engagement. More needs to be done to support local communities by the local authority.

"In 2022 I’m hoping that St Brigid's Day will be our new official Bank Holiday and that local connection and historical reference will bring more funding, investigation, and improvements to those in the local area of North Louth.

"As an Irish Republican my biggest ambition is to see the reunification of Ireland and I predict that 2022 will be the year we will see the first steps taken towards setting up a citizen’s Assembly to discuss how that reunification will happen and what a new unified Ireland will look like. The debate will continue to gain momentum.

"On a personal note, an ambition is to see Tyrone win the All-Ireland again in 2022."