Search

01 Jan 2022

SERIES: Political hopes and ambitions for 2022 - Cllr Edel Corrigan

Louth councillors and TDs share hopes and ambitions for 2022

SERIES: Political hopes and ambitions for 2022 - Cllr Edel Corrigan

Political hopes and ambitions for 2022 - Cllr Edel Corrigan

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

The Dundalk Democrat asked local councillors and TDs from north and mid Louth to share their hopes, ambitions and predictions for the year ahead. In the first of a series of articles, Sinn Féin councillor Edel Corrigan, shares her thoughts on 2022.


"Covid monopolised 2021 as we moved from lockdowns to restrictions not knowing what the next day would bring let along the next week.

"I hope to see stability for SME’s going into the New Year. The hospitality industry in particular has paid a heavy price. I would like to see local people support local businesses and see a thriving local economy by this time next year.

"Local Communities, Health and Wellbeing supports have also suffered and I hope in 2022 that we find new and improved ways to support the most vulnerable in our communities so they aren’t left behind. 

"The lack of social housing and maintenance issues remained to the fore in 2021 and it is something that I will continue to be working on as we move into 2022. 

"In the coming year I intend to continue to work on campaigning for funding to see works carried out specifically in Coxs Demesne as I have been doing since 2018, to have new developments integrated into and improving the existing community. It is important that there is full community engagement. More needs to be done to support local communities by the local authority. 

"In 2022 I’m hoping that St Brigid's Day will be our new official Bank Holiday and that local connection and historical reference will bring more funding, investigation, and improvements to those in the local area of North Louth. 

"As an Irish Republican my biggest ambition is to see the reunification of Ireland and I predict that 2022 will be the year we will see the first steps taken towards setting up a citizen’s Assembly to discuss how that reunification will happen and what a new unified Ireland will look like. The debate will continue to gain momentum.

"On a personal note, an ambition is to see Tyrone win the All-Ireland again in 2022."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media