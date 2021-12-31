Search

31 Dec 2021

Louth M1 users to see an increase in toll charges from January 2022

Transport Infrastructure Ireland

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

The toll for private cars using the M1 motorway is set to rise by 10 cent from January, meaning the toll for the M1 will increase from €1.90 to €2.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland( TII) says that this will be the first increase in the toll charge for private vehicles on the M1 since 2013.

There will be no increase for private cars using the Dublin Tunnel and will remain at €10 (peak hours) and €3 (all other times).

Tolls on the M50 will not increase for ‘On Board Unit Registered Vehicles’ but will increase by 10 cents for ‘Video Account Registered Vehicles’ (from €2.60 to €2.70) and ‘Other Vehicles’ (from €3.10 to €3.20).

TII says that the increase in 2022 toll charges is driven by inflation. The 2022 toll charges have been calculated based on the Consumer Price Index (“CPI”) as at August 2021.

The 2013 toll charges were calculated based on CPI as at August 2012. The increase in inflation over the 9-year period from August 2012 to August 2021 was 4.3%, of which 2.9% related to inflation between August 2020 and August 2021.

