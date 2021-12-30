Search

30 Dec 2021

Donation box stolen from Santa's grotto in Omeath

Reporter:

Jason Newman

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Omeath Action Group are appealing for information after a donation box was stolen from a Santa’s grotto display in the village.

CCTV is being reviewed to try and determine the date and time of the theft and any possible culprits.

In a post on their Facebook page the group wrote:

“It’s with great Sadness and Disgust we have to report that the Donation box at the Santa Grotto in the main park has been stolen!!

“We would ask anyone with information or sightings of any suspicious activity over the last few evenings to contact our page or Garda station. 

“CCTV footage is currently being viewed to confirm a date and time and we ask anyone who visited the grotto in recent days if you could let us know if the Donation box was still intact at the time of your visit in order to help Garda with their inquiries!”

