Search

29 Dec 2021

Louth house prices rise by almost 10% in 2021

Daft.ie Irish House Price Report Q4 2021

Louth house prices rise by almost 10% in 2021

Louth house prices rise by almost 10% in 2021 (Image: daft.ie)

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

House prices in Louth have risen by 9.6% in the past 12 months, with the average house price in the county now standing at €249,525, according to the Daft.ie, Irish House Price Report Q4 2021, released today.

The Irish property website publishes its house price report on a quarterly basis, and the report for the final four months of 2021 indicates that listed prices in Leinster (excluding Dublin) have seen a year on year rise of 11.9%.

Focusing on Louth, the average house price of €249,525, shows that house prices in the county have now increased by 95.7% from their lowest price during the recession. The largest increase in Louth has been in the price of 3 bedsemi-detached houses, which saw a rise of 14.1%, averaging now at €195,000.

A breakdown of average house prices in Louth are as follows:

  • One bed apartment - €107,000 – 10.3% annual increase
  • Two bed terraced house - €139,000 – 8.8% increase
  • Three bed semi-detached - €195,000 – 14.1% increase
  • Four bed bungalow - €372,000 – 9.2% increase
  • Five bed detached house - €387,000 – 2% increase

There was a 94% increase in the number of new homes sold in Louth in the past 12 month according to the report, with 272 transactions.

Nationally, prices in the fourth quarter of 2021 were 7.7% higher than the same period a year previously, with the greatest gains being seen in rural Ireland. The biggest driver in the rise in house prices has been attributed to lack of supply.

According to the Daft.ie report, the number of houses available in the country is at an all time low. The total number of properties available to buy on December 1 2021, was just 11,483, down by almost 4,000 from the same period in 2020 and the lowest on record in a series dating back to January 2007.

In Leinster, there were just under 2,650 properties on the market (outside Dublin) on December 1, down 28% from over 3,700 on the same date a year ago and a new low for the series.

Commenting on the report, Ronan Lyons, Associate Professor in Economics Trinity College Dublin, said, “the main takeaway looking back at the year that was 2021 is perhaps instead a similarity across markets rather than differences between them. Fewer than 11,500 homes were available to buy online on December 1st, the lowest figure recorded since the rise of online listings at the end of the last bubble.

"In most parts of the country, the number of homes available to buy at the start of the month was at an all-time low. In Dublin, that was not the case ‐ but only because Dublin has been struggling with huge shortages of housing since 2015."

He adds that: ”Covid19 has shaken up Ireland’s housing market – that is for sure – but the underlying dynamic of weak supply given strong demand hasn’t gone away. While supply seems set to improve over coming years, easing pressure in the market, we will no doubt see more signs of a system under pressure before things turn.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media