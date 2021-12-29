High performance training centre opening in Dundalk

Dundalk welcomes a brand-new high-performance business centre, located in Jocelyn House. The centre opened by Declan Loy a high-performance business mentor, specialises in supporting SME businesses reach their full potential through a range of master classes and courses. Declan is a current Guiness world record holder who completed 32 triathlons in 32 days for charity.

Explaining the decision to open in Dundalk, Declan stated “I wanted to bring together a central location where local business owners could come together to learn mindset, focus, wellbeing and find the tools required to achieve anything in life.

"I am delighted to bring this new centre to my local town of Dundalk, there are so many fantastic hard working business owners out there who have faced huge challenges over the past 20 months. To try and overcome these challenges by alone is a real struggle. The high-performance centre helps individuals and companies overcome challenges and make what might seem impossible, become possible, with less stress, pressure and worry.

"At the heart of the high-performance centre, we are about clarity, mindset, and structure, when these ingredients are aligned, we can achieve anything in life.”

"The high-performance centre offers support and mentoring to business owners and their teams with mindfulness courses, high performance focus training, mentoring, mastermind groups, annual events and one to one coaching. The results I have seen from previous clients who have attended my master classes and training have been outstanding and truly life changing.”

The centre will be running an 8-week Attentive Presence Training in business program from Wednesday 12th January 2022. To book please visit www.declanloy.com. For further information contact Declan on loydeclan@gmail.com.