Dundalk's Matthews coaches shares Christmas timetable
Matthews Coach Hire or "the Matthews Bus" as it is known to most in Dundalk, will be continuing its service to Dublin over the Christmas and New Year period, closing only on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.
Their Christmas schedule from Dundalk to Dublin is as follows:
For the full timetable schedule for Matthews Coach Hire, go to the website here.
