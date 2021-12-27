Foreshore license granted for another proposed wind farm off Louth coast

A foreshore license has been granted for another proposed wind farm that will straddle the Louth, Meath and Dublin coasts.
The license was given to the Irish wing of the Norwegian state-owned company ‘Statkraft’ and allows the company to undertake a number of ecological surveys off the coast to determine the optimum location for the farm.
Current plans state that the €1billion farm, known as North Irish Sea Array, could be located between 7km and 17km off the coast.
The company has stated that they are targeting a planning submission date in 2022 and once operational, the project would have the capacity to provide renewable energy for up to 500,000 homes.
The chairman of Louth Coiste Na Nóg is hopeful the county will someday be able to say it had no walkovers at all in a full season
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.