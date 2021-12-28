Over €1.2 million in shop local vouchers sold in Dundalk in 2021

Dundalk Chamber of Commerce have announced that sales of the Shop Local Gift Vouchers have hit a record of over €1.2 million in 2021.

The amount brings total sales to over €5 million since their launch five years ago.

Chamber President Sean Farrell said the vouchers have been an unmitigated success, and that there was a huge effort put in by the Chamber to help local retailers and businesses, adding that this voucher scheme has given local retailers a welcome boost in difficult times.

He also thanked the business community of Dundalk for getting behind this scheme and buying the vouchers for their staff this Christmas:

“These sales would not have happened if it had not been for the goodwill of the business community who see the value of keeping money in the locality.

“Stopping the flow of money from the town has been our priority.”

Sean also thanked members of the public who bought the vouchers and kept it local this Christmas.

Paddy Malone PRO of Dundalk Chamber commented on the vouchers saying they give the receiver:

“The gift of choice as they can be spent in toy shops, supermarkets, restaurants, hair salons, gift stores, gyms, beauticians, clothes shops, and much more with over 370 shops all around Dundalk and surrounding areas accepting them. “

Adding:

“The beauty of these vouchers is that they do not expire, and the shops get the full amount back.

“They do not lose value over time.

“In addition, it is the most tax efficient way an employer can reward their employees.”

The vouchers are sold in various shops around the town.

They can also be purchased online on www.shoplocal.dundalk.ie or by phoning the Dundalk Chamber of Commerce Office on 042 9336343 or by emailing accounts@dundalk.ie