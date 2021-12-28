Search

28 Dec 2021

Over €1.2 million in shop local vouchers sold in Dundalk in 2021

Over €1.2 million in shop local vouchers sold in Dundalk in 2021

Stewart Agnew Una McGoey and Sean Farrell

Reporter:

Jason Newman

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Dundalk Chamber of Commerce have announced that sales of the Shop Local Gift Vouchers have hit a record of over €1.2 million in 2021. 

The amount brings total sales to over €5 million since their launch five years ago.

Chamber President Sean Farrell said the vouchers have been an unmitigated success, and that there was a huge effort put in by the Chamber to help local retailers and businesses, adding that this voucher scheme has given local retailers a welcome boost in difficult times.

He also thanked the business community of Dundalk for getting behind this scheme and buying the vouchers for their staff this Christmas:

“These sales would not have happened if it had not been for the goodwill of the business community who see the value of keeping money in the locality.

“Stopping the flow of money from the town has been our priority.” 

Sean also thanked members of the public who bought the vouchers and kept it local this Christmas. 

Paddy Malone PRO of Dundalk Chamber commented on the vouchers saying they give the receiver:

“The gift of choice as they can be spent in toy shops, supermarkets, restaurants, hair salons, gift stores, gyms, beauticians, clothes shops, and much more with over 370 shops all around Dundalk and surrounding areas accepting them. “

Adding:

“The beauty of these vouchers is that they do not expire, and the shops get the full amount back.

“They do not lose value over time.

“In addition, it is the most tax efficient way an employer can reward their employees.”

The vouchers are sold in various shops around the town.

They can also be purchased online on www.shoplocal.dundalk.ie  or by phoning the Dundalk Chamber of Commerce Office on 042 9336343 or by emailing accounts@dundalk.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media