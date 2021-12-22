Cooley Credit Union hosting online AGM

Cooley Credit Union Ltd have announced that their Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place in an online format on Tuesday 18th January 2022 at 7.30pm sharp.
The meeting will be online on zoom and hosted by MyWebinar.ie.
Members wishing to attend should send a request by email to Cooley Credit Union Ltd to be registered for the online meeting, quoting their name, address, date of birth & member number.
The email address for registration is:agm@cooleycu.ie
