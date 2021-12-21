VIDEO: Mr. Grinch spotted in Dundalk
Have you spotted Mr Grinch in town lately? He was spotted stealing presents around Dundalk town by the senior class at From the Top Theatre School.
The class filmed a wonderful Christmas video recently, featuring Mr Grinch, at An Táin Arts Centre.
The video was made by Andrew Browne and directed by Ger Pender, with Johnny Duffy responsible for choreography and Caoimhe Mc Bride for vocals. Patrick Dunne Music was responsible for recording vocals.
Well done to all the amazing students for all their hard work and a wonderful performance!
See the video below:
F/R from left: Jack McArdle, Tiernan Quigley, Jason McKeown, Jimmy Fisher. B/R from left: Jamie O Hare, Daniel Shields, Francie, Cameron Fisher (PIC: Arthur Kinahan)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.