20 Dec 2021

Louth students receive 'Ireland Funds' third-level scholarships

Louth students receive 'Ireland Funds' third-level scholarships

‘The Ireland Funds,’ global philanthropic network, have announced that in the current academic year 2021/22, 38 students from DEIS schools in Louth have received vital funding through its annual “No Mind Left Behind” scholarship programme.

The educational initiative was developed to give promising young people from areas of social disadvantage the opportunity to complete third-level education. 

Under the programme, scholarships are allocated to students attending schools that operate under the Delivering Equality of Opportunity in Schools (DEIS) action plan for educational inclusion. 

In Louth, 38 students from Ardee Community School, Bush Post Primary School, O Fiaich College, Scoil Ui Mhuiri in Dunleer and St Oliver's Community College in Drogheda are among those who have benefitted from the fund.

 In the current academic year, students received funding to the tune of €880,000.

Each scholar receives an annual allowance of €4,000 to cover the costs of books, accommodation and other key expenses associated with participating in third-level education. 

Since 2011, The Ireland Funds has provided 253 scholarships to the value of €2,500,000 under the programme. 

Of the 226 scholars who have received funding this year, 127 were students returning to year 2, 3 or 4 of undergraduate study and 99 were new recipients who enrolled in their first year of undergraduate education.  

The current scholars participating in the programme are pursuing courses in 10 different academic faculties at 26 third-level institutions across Ireland, the UK and the Netherlands. 

The academic progress of each of the students selected for the scholarship is continuously monitored as they must demonstrate successful progression in each year of their course in order to continue to receive support. 

Caitriona Fottrell, President and CEO of The Ireland Funds, said:

“The Ireland Funds is pleased to continue supporting deserving students from across the island of Ireland through the No Mind Left Behind Scholarship Programme. 

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the remarkable academic achievements of the students and to thank our donors who have supported us in allocating over €2.5 million to 253 students through this initiative to date.” 

