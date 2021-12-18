Louth TD announces €576k for local farmers

Louth TD Fergus O’Dowd has confirmed that 130 farmers in the County will benefit from €570,000 under the 2021 Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM).

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, confirmed the news as part of an €8m allocation to almost 1,800 farmers nationally.

Welcoming the news Deputy O’Dowd said:

“The Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM) is a support Measure for tillage farmers as part of Ireland’s Rural Development Programme, which is funded under the European Union Recovery Instrument (EURI) fund.”

“The scheme was developed to encourage tillage farmers to increase soil organic carbon levels by chopping and incorporating straw from cereal and oilseed crops.”

“This will sequester carbon in tillage soils, thereby reducing GHG emissions. The incorporation of straw will also have a positive impact on soil biology and soil workability.”

“Local farmers who have incorporated straw from cereal crops (wheat, oats, barley and rye) will receive €250 per hectare, with oilseeds being paid at €150 per hectare.”

O’Dowd added:

“Any scheme that provides sustainable processes in the tillage sector is very positive news and the Minister has confirmed that payments will be visible in bank accounts in the coming days.”