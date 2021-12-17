Participants invited to join Knockbridge Operation Transformation

Participants in the community are being invited to take part in Operation Transformation Knockbridge, a programme aimed at increasing health awareness and help the Knockbridge community to be a healthier place.

Organisers say that this is a six week programme designed by people with health, fitness and nutrition expertise, and will consist of fitness classes, access to walking track and nutritional guidance, to provide entrants with all the tools to help them achieve their personal goals.

It is not just about health and fitness, the organisers say, it’s also about engaging in a social event where fun and fitness share priority.

All monies raised from the event will go directly to the local camogie club. Everyone aged 18 years and over can take part, regardless of fitness level, gender or sporting interest.

Over the six weeks participants can attend two weekly fitness classes at 7pm on Monday and Wednesday night; have access to a fully lit walking track on Tuesday and Thursday night; a nutrition seminar with a dietician; guidance with meal plans; and weekly weigh in on Wednesday evenings.

The price for the programme is €60.

Operation Transformation Knockbridge will begin on the 3rd January. Participants can register via St Brides Camogie facebook group and there will be a registration night on 29 December from 7-7.30pm at St. Brides Clubhouse.

Organisers ask that participants please bring the exact money in an envelope and abide social distance.

For more information please contact : stbridesot@gmail.com or 0857234668