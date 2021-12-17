Search

17 Dec 2021

REVEALED: Latest Louth Covid numbers

Reporter:

Jason Newman

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

There were 1,606 confirmed cases of Covid-19 across Louth’s five electoral areas in the latest two week period according to the latest figures released by the HSE.

The period covers the dates from 30th November up to 13th December. 

Dundalk South, which includes Blackrock and Dromiskin, recorded 443 cases, the highest in the county, giving it an incidence rate of 1,366 per 100,000 of population, above the national average of 1305.

Meanwhile, the Ardee electoral area, which stretches from Louth Village to Collon, registered 346 cases, resulting in an incidence rate of 1367 per 100,000.

At the extreme south of the county, Drogheda Urban recorded 313 cases, giving it an incidence rate of 1132 per 1000,000 of population.

In the north of the county, the Dundalk-Carlingford area, encompassing Jenkinstown, Ravensdale and Omeath, recorded 308 cases, giving it an incidence rate of 1203 per 100,000 of population, below the 1305 national average.

Finally Drogheda Rural, an area that includes Clogherhead, Termonfeckin and Tullyallen, recorded 196 cases, resulting in a below national average incidence rate of 1096, the lowest in the County.

 

 

 

Local News

