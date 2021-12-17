Permission sought to increase size of planned solar farm in Louth

Planning permission is being sought from Louth County Council, to increase the size of a solar farm already granted permission, at a site in Tullycahan, Co Louth.

Strategic Power Projects Limited were granted planning permission for a solar farm on a c.42.23ha (104.35 acres) site in August 2021, which would have seen solar panels on ground-mounted frames installed over an area of c.39.98ha (98.79 acres).

In a new application received by Louth County Council on December 13, Strategic Power Projects Limited are seeking to increase in the area to be developed with solar panels and associated works by c.32.93ha (81.37 acres) to the east and northeast of the permitted panels.

The development address given for the planned farm is: Toomes, Carnalogue, Tullycahan, Monvallet, Co Louth.

The application seeks permission for the omission of permitted solar panels over an area of c.1.19ha (2.94) to facilitate the provision of an extension to the permitted battery storage development involving a further 54 battery storage units (each with associated containerised step-up transformer) and an associated external screen bund.

According to the application, the primary access to the site will be via the new entrance permitted under the already granted solar farm and battery storage development on the L5141.

Along with this, it indicates that a further access will be provided at the southern end of the proposed solar farm extension on the north side of the L5141 for ongoing maintenance access purposes during operation. Solely to facilitate temporary construction traffic between the two land parcels, an existing field entrance on the south side of the L5141 will be upgraded and a new temporary entrance directly opposite on the L5141 will be constructed that will be decommissioned upon completion of the construction works.

Permission is also being sought for 11 additional single storey electrical inverter/transformer units, additional security fencing, extension to permitted CCTV system with pole mounted cameras and landscaping, as well as the provision of two areas of agricultural land enhancement and management for increased biodiversity over c.7.48ha

The operational lifespan of the solar PV and battery energy storage system development will be 35 years.