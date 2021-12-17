Rotary club lend a helping hand to struggling families this Christmas

Rotary members Con Shanahan, Catherine White , Tom Clarke and Tony Nordon (PIC: Arthur Kinahan)
Usually this time of year would see the Rotary Club of Dundalk continue their proud tradition of distributing food parcels to those in need in the town.
This year, however, because of Covid and for the safety of members and recipients, the Club will not be delivering food parcels but will instead give food vouchers to the value of €50 to each of the fifty families already allocated to receive them.
The club will also deliver two bags of smokeless coal to a number of families in the town.
