17 Dec 2021

Dundalk restaurant wins best snacks award

Dundalk restaurant wins best snacks award

Reporter:

Jason Newman

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

The Square Restaurant, Townparks, Dundalk, has won the ‘Best Snacks’ category in the Irish Times Food Oscars 2021.

The restaurant is cheffed by Ardee man Conor Halpenny, winner of the 2017 Euro-Toques Young Chef of the Year and formerly of the prestigious Dublin restaurant Chapter One.

The review read:

“The snacks section on a menu can run up your bill a bit more than you expected, but in some cases, they are well worth investigating, particularly if you’ve made the very wise decision to head to Square restaurant in Dundalk.”

“Conor Halpenny’s crisps are the best I’ve ever eaten, served warm, dusted in salt and tiny dots of charred chives, with micro-bladed cheese sprinkled over.” 

“And that’s just the start of the tasty food on his menu.”

The local restaurant has also previously featured in The Sunday Times list of Ireland's top 100 best restaurants. 

