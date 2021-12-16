Louth County Council submits plans for Ardee Bypass

Louth County Council has submitted its Part 8 planning application, for the development of the N52 Ardee Bypass. A Part 8 planning application is the method a county council uses to apply for planning permission for a development.

The proposed development will see a realignment of the N52 in both Louth and Meath, and is described in the application as follows:

“Realignment of the N52 National Secondary Route in the townlands of Mandistown, Co Meath, Ballygowan, Bohernamoe, Townparks, Mullanstown and Glebe in County Louth, comprising the construction of a single carriageway road for a distance of 4.5km from a location 150m north of the N33/N2/R171 roundabout junction on the N2 in the townland of Glebe.

“The N52 realignment will typically consist of a 7.0m wide carriageway with 2 x 0.5m hard strips and a 2.5m wide verge. Where a footway/cycleway is provided, the verge will be widended to 5.0m to accommodate a 3.0m shared footway/cycleway facility on one side of the road.

“Ghost island junctions will be located at the L-5234 Silverhill Road staggered T junction, the L-5232 Townparks Road staggered T junction and the L-1233 Mullanstown Road T junction north, with the southern arm of the Mullanstown Road stopped up.

“A new multi-lane roundabout is provided at the junction with the N2 in the townland of Glebe.

“The L-5234 Silverhill Road is realigned for 500m and a new single lane roundabout is provided at the junction with the existing N52. South of the Silverhill Road roundabout, the existing N52 will be reclassified as a local road and stopped up south of Burley Bridge.

“Localised realignment of the Silverhill Road, Townparks Road and Mullanstown Road (north) is required to connect them to the proposed N52 Ardee Bypass.

“Two new bridge crossings, each with an approximate span of 30m are provided at the River Dee and River Garra, with monir watercourses cuverted under the proposed road.

“The remaining works will consist of earthworks, pavement works, attenuation features, the connecton of road/land drainage outfalls ot the new sustainable urban drainage system (SuDS) network, completion of landscaping and accommodation works, implementation of environment measures and all other ancillary works.”

Plans and particulars of the proposed development are available on the council website at www.louthcoco.ie and may be inspected free of charge (by appointment), or purchased at a reasonable fee (which shall not exceed the reasonable cost of making a copy), at Louth County Council, Town Hall, Dundalk, or Louth County Council, Civic Offices, Fair Green, Ardee by contacting marie.quigley@louthcoco.ie

Appointments will be made between 9.00am and 1.00pm and between 2.00pm to 4.00pm, excluding weekends and Public Holidays, from Tuesday 14th December 2021 to Thursday 20th January 2022 .

Submissions and observations with respect to the proposed development, dealing with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area in which the development would be situated, may be made by email marie.quigley@louthcoco.ie or in writing to Frank Magee, Senior Executive Engineer, before 4.00pm on Friday 4th of February 2022.