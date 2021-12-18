An Táin book club to host bestselling author Michael Harding

An Táin have announced a monthly online book club in association with Roe River Books and Louth County Libraries.

The first Book Club meeting of the New Year will take place on Thursday 13th January at 8pm where there will be a Zoom Q&A with author Michael Harding about his newest work 'A Cloud Where the Birds Rise'.

The book has been described as “ a celebration of what it means to love, and live with hope in the beauty of the ordinary, everyday.”

This Q&A is the first part of a fortnight festival which challenges mental health prejudice through arts and cultural action.

Announcing the meeting, Mary Claire Cowley, Audience Development Manager at An Táin Arts Centre, said:

“We are thrilled to be welcoming Michael Harding for a Q&A with our online book club members.”

“The book club has been going strong for the past year and a half and Q&A’s have been a wonderful way for our readers to engage with the authors.”

“This book club is aimed at adults, is free to attend and takes place over zoom, with registration required to participate.”

“All you need is a computer or mobile device with a microphone and camera.”

Previous authors to attend the An Táin Arts Centre book club include Pulitzer winning Jennifer Egan, Hilary Fannin, R.L Cassidy, Austin Duffy, Liz Nugent and Nicola Cassidy.

Members are encouraged to contact their local library, which is now open, to obtain a copy of the book, or contact Roe River books.

Visit www.antain.ie to register and become a member of the book club and take part in this exciting author Q&A.