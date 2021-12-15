Childline here for every child in Louth this Christmas

Childline volunteers are preparing to give their time this Christmas Day and every day of the Christmas holiday period to ensure every child and young person in Louth and across Ireland has somewhere they can turn.

Topics children and young people speak about most often with Childline at Christmastime include loneliness, anxiety, strains in family relationships, bereavement, bullying and more.

Support from individuals, communities and corporates in Louth and across Ireland plays a vital role in helping to keep Childline listening 24 hours a day, every day.

National Childline Manager Emma McCluskey said: “From working with children and young people, we know that the love and warmth of the season is not felt in every home – for a wide variety of reasons. Childline is always here to listen, no matter what.

“Any child or young person in Louth or across Ireland can contact Childline for free and in confidence at any time of the day or night, to talk about any issue which might be on their mind. They won’t be judged or told what to do. Instead, our dedicated volunteers will empower them to find what works best for them.

“While children and young people have continued to face challenges over the past two years, so too has Childline’s ability to raise funds. We rely on donations for 75 per cent of our funding, so it is with thanks to the generosity of the public that we are here. We have always been fortunate to receive significant generosity from the people of Louth and we are extremely grateful for this.

“Every euro raised goes to help ensure our volunteers are always here and ready to support every child and young person – whether they are going through their darkest hour or simply wish to talk. Individuals can help to support Childline this Christmas by visiting www.ispcc.ie/christmas.”

Childline is here for every child and young person, every day and night – including Christmas Day.

The service can be reached in the following ways:

Chat online: Childline.ie

Call: 1800 66 66 66

Text: 50101