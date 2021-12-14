Dundalk councillor raises surface water issues on Ecco Road

Dundalk councillor, Seán Kelly, commended Louth County Council on their recently completed works on resurfacing the Carrick road side of the Ard Easmuinn / Ecco Road, at the Dundalk Municipal District December meeting last week.

He said "this work will go a long way to improving the quality of life for local residents as noise levels but will be greatly reduced and also safety features in place at the junctions will naturally slow down the approaching traffic."

One concern that Cllr Kelly did raise was the presence of surface water on the new road tarmac outside Value Centre during Storm Barra last week.

He stated "this is an even bigger issue along Cox's Demesne and Clan Na Gael GFC where every time during heavy rain large puddles gather and vehicles attempt to avoid them by crossing the center line."

He asked Council officials to once again look at rectifying this issue before the rest of the road resurfacing is completed next year. Council management undertook to look at this again in advance of further works.