14 Dec 2021

Cllr Kelly calls for action on traffic light issues in Dundalk

Dundalk Municipal District December meeting

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

Dundalk councillor, Seán Kelly, raised the issue of “dysfunctional traffic lights” at the Dundalk Municipal District December meeting, in particular the lights at the Castletown Road/Ecco Road junction and the pedestrian lights at the train station on the Carrick Road.

Cllr Kelly commented: “We have been told there will be a substantial investment in the traffic lights in Dundalk within the next year or two but what can be done in the meantime to alleviate the problem, as regards the lights on Carrick Road we are being told it is jamming when someone hits the request button, surely this can be amended or fixed to prevent this from happening.”

Cllr Kelly told the Dundalk Democrat that, “we are seeing tailbacks in both directions at all times of the day now and there is nothing more frustrating then sitting at a set of red lights and no pedestrians using them.

“I know my colleague Cllr Maria Doyle has also consistently raised this issue and the delays it is causing to residents who live along the Carrick Road, the traffic is bad without this occurring, its a nightmare when it does occur.

“As regards the lights on the Castletown road, its the sequencing that is the issue here. The lights do not take account of traffic travelling at peak times and we have situations where the traffic is backed up to the Castletown Girls School.

“Again needless frustration being caused to motorists and compelled further this month with additional Christmas traffic. A common sense approach would stop it.”

The Council agreed at the meeting that it would recheck the sequences at peak periods and that they were on the list for refurbishment.

