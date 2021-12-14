Dundalk councillor calls for traffic calming measures in Dromiskin
Cllr Maeve Yore brought forward a motion at the Dundalk Municipal District December meeting, which calls on Louth County Council to “install traffic calming measures at back entrance to St Peter's National School, Dromiskin on Model Farm Road and carry out traffic/speed count and if deemed appropriate, reduced speed limit on same.”
Cllr Yore told the meeting that she believes “this is an accident waiting to happen and I just want to avert an accident happening.”
She added that while there was no accidents yet reported, there had been “a few near misses”. Cllr Yore's motion was passed at the meeting without a vote.
Louth County Council recently completed works on resurfacing the Carrick road side of the Ard Easmuinn / Ecco Road
