Louth County Council have solar compacting BriteBins installed across county

Throughout County Louth, the recent installation of a fleet of BriteBinsTM has taken place.

As part of an initiative to combat the increased volume of street litter across the county, and after identifying a number of litter hotspots, the Council decided that there was the need to equip the county's streets with more efficient infrastructure in order to improve the situation.

Having secured funding from the council’s litter infrastructure fund, Louth County Council took action and installed a fleet of PEL BriteBin™ Solar compacting bins.

The BriteBin™ range of solar compacting street bins have a significantly higher waste capacity than that of the standard street bin previously seen in the county.

The units installed are sealed which prevents birds and vermin getting into the bins or removing any litter. This is vitally important for locations such as Clogherhead and Port Beach due to their coastal location. Establishing appropriate waste management resources has proved increasingly important for busy towns with high footfall such as Drogheda and Dundalk.

BriteBin Solar street bin at Port Beach

The BriteBin™ technology and data management dashboard provides visibility of fill-levels across the bin fleet. This means that Louth County Council can facilitate the deployment of resources to only those bins requiring service.

Individual bins are equipped with a bin-fill level sensor. Upon reaching its maximum fill-level, the BriteBinTM software will send an alert notification to Louth County Council. From here, the council deploy resources and personnel to only those bins requiring service. This practice increases the efficiency of the collection service and reduces carbon emissions.

The action taken by Louth County Council to install this fleet of solar compacting litterbins will be highly beneficial to the county. A reduction in street litter, lower carbon emissions, protection of natural wildlife as well as a reduction in the volume of single use plastic bags will be seen.

The BriteBin™ range of litterbins are manufactured in Ballindine Co. Mayo by Irish owned company PEL. This year the company has won an Innovation award for the integrated BriteBin™ technology.