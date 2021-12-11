Search

11 Dec 2021

An Táin to launch virtual exhibition featuring artwork of Louth care home residents

Reporter:

Jason Newman

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

An Táin Arts Centre have announced the launch of ‘Pride of Place’, a virtual art exhibition by Co. Louth care home residents.

Over the past year, artist Rozzi Kennedy has been working with the residents of twelve care homes in the county, to help them develop their artistic skills and now their work will culminate in a group exhibition available to view online.

‘Pride of Place’ was developed as a follow on from such Creative Ireland collaborations between An Táin Arts Centre and Rozzi Kennedy as, ‘Memories Matter’, which saw Rozzi work with the Birches Day Care Centre for Alzheimers and ‘Signed Sealed and Delivered,’ where she sent Co. Louth care home residents original paintings and began letter writing with them.

Welcoming the project Paul Hayes, Director of An Táin Arts Centre, said:

“It was wonderful to work with so many care homes in Louth and to continue building on the work of previous projects funded by Creative Ireland.”

The project has gone down extremely well with the participating residents, with one stating:

“I enjoyed the painting project immensely as I discovered my colours. I was able to paint the flowers despite my failing eyesight.”

And another praising its positive effects:

“You gave me the confidence to start painting again.”

The exhibition launch will be 15th December at 7pm on An Táin Arts Centre’s Facebook page, where Paul Hayes will talk to artist Rozzi Kennedy and a selection of the residents along with the activities co-ordinator from Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home, just one of the care homes involved in the project.

The full exhibition can be viewed online until the 31st of December.

