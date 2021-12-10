Irish Water announce supply disruptions today to parts of Dundalk
Irish Water say that mains repair works may cause supply disruptions to Greyacre Road, Dundalk and surrounding areas in Co. Louth today.
Works are scheduled to take place from 9:30am until 6pm.
Irish Water say they recommend that users allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for the supply to fully return.
They advise that customers should take note of the following reference number and enter it into the search bar on the Irish Water website should they wish to return for an update: LOU00041909.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.