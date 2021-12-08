Huge increase in electric cars sold in Louth this year
193 electric cars were registered in Louth up to the end of November this year, an increase of 123 on the 70 registered in the first 11 months of 2020. This is according to statistics from SIMI, the Society of the Irish Motor Industry.
2,357 new cars were registered in Louth during the first 11 months of this year, compared with 2,103 up to the end of November last year, representing an increase of 12.1%
Toyota was the most popular passenger car, with 290 units registered in Louth, followed by Volkswagen and then Renault. The most popular model however, was the Hyundai Tucson, with 121 registered in Louth.
While petrol remained the most popular engine type, with 877 registered, electric and electric hybrids saw large increases. Along with the increase in electric cars, petrol/plug in electric hybrids increased from 39 to 134, diesel electric hybrids increased from 11 to 51 and petrol electric hybrids increased from 266 to 395 .
