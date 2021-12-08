Search

08 Dec 2021

Huge increase in electric cars sold in Louth this year

SIMI

Huge increase in electric cars sold in Louth this year

Huge increase in electric cars sold in Louth this year

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

193 electric cars were registered in Louth up to the end of November this year, an increase of 123 on the 70 registered in the first 11 months of 2020. This is according to statistics from SIMI, the Society of the Irish Motor Industry.

2,357 new cars were registered in Louth during the first 11 months of this year, compared with 2,103 up to the end of November last year, representing an increase of 12.1%

Toyota was the most popular passenger car, with 290 units registered in Louth, followed by Volkswagen and then Renault. The most popular model however, was the Hyundai Tucson, with 121 registered in Louth.

While petrol remained the most popular engine type, with 877 registered, electric and electric hybrids saw large increases. Along with the increase in electric cars, petrol/plug in electric hybrids increased from 39 to 134, diesel electric hybrids increased from 11 to 51 and petrol electric hybrids increased from 266 to 395 .

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media