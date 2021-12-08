Search

08 Dec 2021

Deputy Munster welcomes Minister's decision to visit Louth on Sruthan House

Sruthán House closed since March 2020

Deputy Munster welcomes Minister's decision to visit Louth on Sruthan House closure

Deputy Munster welcomes Minister's decision to visit Louth on Sruthan House closure

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

Louth TD, Imelda Munster, has welcomed news that the Minister for Disabilities Anne Rabbitte TD intends to visit Louth later this month and that she hopes to arrange a meeting in Sruthán House Respite Service seeking a solution to the ongoing closure of the service.

Sruthán House has been closed since March 2020, while other similar services have reopened on a phased basis since July 2020.

In a statement to the Dundalk Democrat this afternoon, Deputy Munster said:

“I spoke to Minister Rabbitte last week and asked her to help find a solution to this issue.

“She said that on foot of my representations on this matter, she intends to visit Louth this month and she will now arrange a meeting in Sruthán House to investigate why they haven’t reopened and when they plan to do so.

“I had previously contacted her office on numerous occasions since April this year, highlighting the problems that local service users are experiencing as a result of the closure of the service. To date, the responses I received did not give any assurance on the future of the service."

"I have been contacted by a number of service-users in recent months, who have serious concerns about this, and it’s time that the matter was addressed and sorted out."

Deputy Munster added, "Sruthán House provides vital services for people in Louth, and given previous attempts to shut the service, those who use it need confirmation regarding the planned reopening date of the service.

“What we need is a cast-iron guarantee that the moment the current surge in cases has eased, that Sruthán House will be open.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media