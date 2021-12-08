Search

08 Dec 2021

Louth senator calls for catcalling to become criminal offence

Senator McGreehan calls for public sexual harassment to become criminal offence.

Louth senator calls for catcalling to become criminal offence

Senator McGreehan calls for public sexual harassment to become criminal offence.

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan is calling for catcalling and other forms of public sexual harassment to become a criminal offence.

The Louth Senator says she is repeating calls she has made in the past for the action, following reports that public sexual harassment could become a criminal offence in England and Wales.

Senator McGreehan commented, “Sexual harassment in public spaces, be it on the street or on public transport, are an everyday occurrence for women and girls.

“Unsolicited shouting, whether that be so-called compliments, whistling or whatever the case may be, can be very intimidating to a young woman, or any woman, who is walking down the street.  

“This past April we saw the Amárach research with Maryfield College in Drumcondra that highlighted that our young girls, our teenagers, our children are being catcalled with sexually explicit comments and I really do think we need to be able to protect that and make sure that young girls and women feel safe on our streets. France and Belgium have done this before and I think we have a big problem here in Ireland.”

Senator McGreehan added,  “We need awareness. We need to challenge the norms and be able to stand up and call out this behaviour. When we do, however, we also need other people to say they will call it out with us. We need awareness and education, and we need to legislate.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media