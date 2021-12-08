Specsavers in Dundalk opens floor dedicated to children’s eyecare

Specsavers Dundalk, recognising the importance of consistent eye health in children, has enhanced its expert services in paediatric care - with a floor now dedicated to children’s eyecare.

Having undergone a recent refurbishment to expand its offering to customers, Specsavers Dundalk sits across two floors, doubling the store in size and providing enhanced services for families in the local community. The expansion has resulted in two new optical testing rooms, a second audiology room, and a paediatric and contact lens centre.

Martina Kelly, Specsavers Dundalk’s store partner, says: ‘We wanted to invest in this store because it has been a part of the Dundalk community for more than 17 years and having a larger state-of-the-art facility helps us to better serve our local community, particularly with the opening of our Kid’s Zone.’

Specsavers Dundalk’s Kids Zone contains the latest in children’s testing equipment as well as a children’s exam and pre-test rooms, which includes a high-tech fundus camera. There is a children’s dispensing area complete with two dispensing opticians to ensure children get the perfect glasses and a high standard of care. Children’s frames and young adult frames range are also located on this floor.

The Dundalk store has a team of dedicated experts on hand for your children’s eye care needs including Colleen Howell and Danielle Moran who both hold professional certifications in paediatric eye care, with Colleen completing her doctorate in Childhood Myopia studies.

Opticians in Specsavers Dundalk are specially trained to test children’s eyes, by using shapes and pictures rather than traditional adult’s eye tests which require the customers to read. For young children, Specsavers also adapt the traditional eye test to create a comfortable environment.

Specsavers recommends that parents take their children to have their first eye test at the age of three and continue with regular check-ups yearly to ensure their children have optimum eye health.

Martina says: "It is important to take your child for regular eye tests, regardless of whether they wear glasses, to ensure they have healthy vision. During the first 12 years of our lives, as much as 80% of learning is accomplished through our vision, yet one out of every four children have an undetected vision problem that may inhibit their progress in the classroom. Bringing children for regular eye tests sets a great example and gets them into a habit which they will hopefully carry on to their adult life, ensuring the longevity of their optical health."

Specsavers Dundalk offers specific paediatric clinics and appointments on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturday afternoons with children’s dispensing and collection appointments every day.

Kids Zone also has a contact lens centre which more and more young adults and children are visiting to get the best advice on contact lenses for sport, occasional and social wear.

Specsavers Dundalk has an extensive range of children’s glasses with smaller fitting adult styles and designer frames for young adults. Martina comments:

"To make the prospect of wearing glasses more exciting for kids, we have a really fun and impressive collection for kids, including a Toy Story and Disney Princess range, Crayola and Emoji range."

To protect your little one’s eyes, all of Specsavers children’s glasses come as standard with a UV filter.

Should your child require glasses, all children’s frames are priced at €55 in Specsavers Dundalk and are free with an under-12s HSE optical voucher or prescription authorisation form from primary care. Furthermore, children can choose a second pair from the same range to the same prescription, for only €24.

At Specsavers Dundalk, customers of all ages are always guaranteed expert eye care and hearing services, exceptional choice, and outstanding value for money.

For further information, visit Specsavers Dundalk at 11-12 Eimear Court, Market Square, Dundalk, Co. Louth, or call (042) 932 6806. See www.specsavers.ie/dundalk for more details.