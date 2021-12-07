Planning submitted for extension to Ardee Educate Together NS
Louth County Council has lodged a Part 8 planning application for an extension and alterations to the Ardee Educate Together National School on Jervis Street in Ardee.
A development carried out by a Local Authority is referred to as Part 8 development.
The works proposed by the Council consist of:
A decision is due on the application, which is at a pre-validation stage, by February 8 2022, with submissions due by February 1.
Plans and particulars of this development are available to view at www.louthcoco.ie
