07 Dec 2021

Planning submitted for extension to Ardee Educate Together NS

Extension and alterations planned

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

Louth County Council has lodged a Part 8 planning application for an extension and alterations to the Ardee Educate Together National School on Jervis Street in Ardee.

A development carried out by a Local Authority is referred to as Part 8 development. 

The works proposed by the Council consist of:

  • the construction of a single storey extension to the south facing teaching wing containing four classrooms, staff room and associated sanitary accommodation.
  • amendments to the approved internal layout to facilitate two additional special education needs classrooms and ancillary accommodation.
  • Provision of 47m2 of photovoltaic (PV) panels on the south facing roof over special needs class bases 3 and 4.

A decision is due on the application, which is at a pre-validation stage, by February 8 2022, with submissions due by February 1.

Plans and particulars of this development are available to view at www.louthcoco.ie

Local News

