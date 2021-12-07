Louth named most generous county for new donations to aid organisation

ActionAid Ireland, which focuses on the human rights of the poorest and most marginalised women and children, has today announced that Louth was the most generous when it came to people newly signing-up to become supporters in 2021.

Karol Balfe, CEO of ActionAid Ireland, said:

“This was another very tough year, for everyone, but we are blown away by the continued generosity of the Irish people, especially people in Louth, where people not only stuck with us but many began supporting us for the first time.”

“Many of the countries that we work in have not had widespread access to vaccines and do not have enough nurses and doctors.”

“This highlights how global inequalities in access to vaccines, but also in terms of economic inequalities between the Global North and South have a huge impact on people’s lives.”

“We are expecting 2022 to continue to be difficult for the communities that we work with, as the effects of the pandemic on education, health and women’s rights continue to worsen.”

“Thank you to the people of Louth for continuing to care about these global issues and for all of those who began supporting our work this year.”