Search

07 Dec 2021

Louth named most generous county for new donations to aid organisation

Charities Regulator’s top tips for donating safely at Christmas

Check the Charities Register when donating safely to charities this Christmas

Reporter:

Jason Newman

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

ActionAid Ireland, which focuses on the human rights of the poorest and most marginalised women and children, has today announced that Louth was the most generous when it came to people newly signing-up to become supporters in 2021. 

 

Karol Balfe, CEO of ActionAid Ireland, said:

 

 “This was another very tough year, for everyone, but we are blown away by the continued generosity of the Irish people, especially people in Louth, where people not only stuck with us but many began supporting us for the first time.”

 

“Many of the countries that we work in have not had widespread access to vaccines and do not have enough nurses and doctors.”

 

“This highlights how global inequalities in access to vaccines, but also in terms of economic inequalities between the Global North and South have a huge impact on people’s lives.”

 

“We are expecting 2022 to continue to be difficult for the communities that we work with, as the effects of the pandemic on education, health and women’s rights continue to worsen.”

 

“Thank you to the people of Louth for continuing to care about these global issues and for all of those who began supporting our work this year.”

 

 

 

 

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media