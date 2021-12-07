Storm Barra - Met Éireann warns Dundalk under threat of flooding

Storm Barra - Met Éireann says Dundalk under threat of flooding
Head of forecasting at Met Éireann, Evelyn Cusack, has said that Dundalk and Drogheda are particularly at risk of flooding today, with high tide expected at 1pm.
Speaking on Morning Ireland on RTE Radio 1 this morning, Ms Cusack said that the threat of flooding has shifted to the east coast.
Louth is currently under an Orange Weather alert and Ms Cusack has urged people to follow all warnings, and said "don't go out and do anything stupid".
