Storm Barra: Tree blocking road in Carlingford
Motorists in Carlingford are advised to be aware of fallen trees this morning with Cllr Antóin Watters warning of a fallen tree blocking the "Dundalk Road out of Carlingford close to the Nursing Home."
With an orange weather alert active in the region, Storm Barra is expected to create hazardous travel conditions in the area.
Tree down blocking the Dundalk Road out of Carlingford close to the Nursing Home. Please avoid. pic.twitter.com/irYEmlcCkw— Cllr Antóin Watters (@cllrawatters) December 7, 2021
