Storm Barra: Louth County Council issue flood warning and close parks

Louth County Council have warned that there will be a risk of flooding due to high tides and storm surges as a result of Storm Barra in the coming days.

They say that the risk of flooding is high Tuesday 7th December between 11:30hrs and 13:30hrs and Wednesday 8th December around 01.00hrs.

According to the Council, areas in Dundalk particularly prone to flooding include the Inner Relief Road, Fairgreen Road and Newry Rd, while Blackrock, Main Street and Annagassan, Coast Rd. may also be affected.

They advise that:

“In the event of flooding occurring, the Council urges the public to exercise extreme caution and take due care.”

“The Council is deploying sandbags and erecting warning signs in the flood risk areas and the Council staff will be on Standby to assist in the event of flooding.”

“Property owners in areas of risk should prepare and take precautions to protect themselves and their property.”

It has also been announced that all Louth County Council parks will be closed tomorrow, Tues 7th December, due to an orange wind warning issued by Met Éireann.

Met Éireann predicts the Storm will impact on Tuesday and for a time on Wednesday, bringing very strong winds and spells of heavy rain across Ireland.