06 Dec 2021

Win €250 in Shop Local vouchers from Louth Local Enterprise Office

Be in with a chance to win a €250 Shop Local Prize by entering the #LookforLouth competition.

Thomas McEvoy, Head of Enterprise at Local Enterprise Office Louth

Reporter:

Jason Newman

Louth Local Enterprise Office are offering €250 in Shop Local vouchers to 3 lucky competition winners, one each for Dundalk, Ardee and Drogheda.

Launching the competition Thomas McEvoy of Louth’s Local Enterprise Office explained:

“We’re encouraging people to #LookForLouth this Christmas. We’ve got so many incredible small businesses, across the county, creating, producing and selling wonderful gifts. 

“Small local businesses keep our towns and villages vibrant and employ thousands of local people so it’s really important to shop local.”

“This Christmas, we’re inviting you to join in our #LookforLouth campaign by shopping local and searching local when shopping online.”

For your chance to win, find the Louth Local Enterprise Office on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter or Instagram and share the Look for Louth video. When you share it, tag your favourite local business, telling us why you love them and using the hashtag #LookforLouth in your post, entering as often as you wish.  

Thomas concludes, “Winners will be announced on Thursday, 16th December, so get posting and best of luck!”

