Senator McGreehan helps launch Louth’s Disabled Peoples Organisation

Last Friday 3 December saw the International Day of Disabled People take place, which saw local Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan help launch Louth's very own Disabled Peoples Organisation (DPO).

Louth DPO, from 2022 onwards, will be a social model led collective for the county's disabled activists to seek out solutions to the physical, social, political, cultural and attitudinal created society barriers.

Senator McGreehan commented:

“Today is the day that will kick off change, change of attitudes, change of policy and because of this change the future for all of us. I am a republican, I believe in the tenants of our proclamation.

"That we adhere to the republican values of equal rights and equal opportunities and to cherish all our children. As we enter into the new century of Ireland it is time to come good on the dreams and make them a reality and not take no for an answer."

Senator McGreehan added:

“This DPO will be the vessel that will begin the revolution of change. To be positively disruptive within your community to make the changes that we all want to see that haven’t been made.

"I encourage persons in Louth with a disability to get involved at whatever level you want. It is a place to ensure your voice is heard. I am there to listen to be part of the change, but we need your voice to make sure the change is what is best for the disabled person."