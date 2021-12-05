Search

05 Dec 2021

Louth TD calls for passport delays to be urgently addressed

Louth TD calls for passport delays to be urgently addressed

Sinn Féin TD Imelda Munster

Reporter:

Jason Newman

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Sinn Féin TD for Louth and East Meath, Imelda Munster, has raised serious concerns about the turnaround time for first passports for children.


Deputy Munster was speaking in the Dáil where she raised the cases of two constituents, whose children’s passport applications were subject to repeated delays and blunders by the passport office.


Deputy Munster also questioned the Oireachtas Urgent Query Service, which was put in place in October to address complaints from TDs around the lack of contact and communication from the passport service, saying that in her experience the telephone line does not have access to representations and emails from TDs, meaning it is of very little use in practical terms.


Deputy Munster said:


“Recently two constituents contacted my office around extraordinary delays in the processing of passport applications for their children.


“In both cases, there were repeated delays, which led to target dates for completion running far beyond the dates that these families had planned to travel abroad for family events.


“In one case, the passport application was not put onto the system for almost three months.


“In both cases, there were minor issues with witnesses who were named on the application.


“When the children’s parents sent additional correspondence to rectify these issues, the target date for the passports were put back automatically by 40 working days, which in real terms is two months.


“This makes absolutely no sense – indeed in one case the applicant was told that once the issue with the witness form was rectified, the passport should be processed within 10 working days.


“My office used Minister Coveney’s Oireachtas Urgent Query Service in an effort to resolve these issues. 


“I was amazed to be told that a phone line specifically for TDs to chase up representations made on behalf of constituents relating to passport applications does not have access to emails and representations made by TDs.


“I have to query the function of the phone line – is it merely to fob TDs off? If it is to operate in a meaningful way, it needs to ensure that the person on the end of the phone has access to all the relevant information and documentation.


“I raised the issue with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar today and he spoke of the additional staff that  Minister Coveney’s department is recruiting. That is all well and good, but if the processes and procedures in place are nonsensical and cause ridiculous delays for no good reason, then it is not going to solve this problem.


“We need to ensure that the Oireachtas Urgent Query Service has access to all relevant documentation, and that the ridiculous rule whereby new documentation being added to an application causes an automatic two month delay on a passport application [is changed].


“These delays cause real problems for people – people are missing out on family occasions like weddings, and in some cases people might not make it home this year for Christmas due to these delays.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media