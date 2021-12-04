Search

04 Dec 2021

An Táin calls for local amateur actors

An Tain

Reporter:

Jason Newman

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

To mark the centenary of the Civil War, An Táin Arts Centre, in partnership with Upstate Theatre Project, is planning to create a piece of community theatre based on stories from Louth in 1922.

This is part three of the commemoration trilogy, following on from An Easter Service in 2016 and Women of Independence in 2021.

Director of An Táin Arts Centre, Paul Hayes says anyone can get involved:

“You don’t need to have any theatrical experience. We are looking for imagination and commitment. Covid has hit the Arts industry particularly hard, but we keep making work.”

“We are looking for actors, writers, dancers, backstage crew or people who have stories to tell of Louth during the Civil War. Workshops will be fun and a great way to meet new people and all socially distanced.” 

If you are interested in getting involved, the first meeting will take place at An Táin Arts Centre on Wednesday 19th January 2022 from 7 - 10pm.

