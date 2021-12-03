VIDEO: Look for Louth this Christmas

LEO Louth have just announced their beautiful new Look for Louth This Christmas video, along with a competition to win one of three €250 Shop Local Vouchers, one each for Ardee, Drogheda and Dundalk.

The video showcases the county in a very positive way and is being used to encourage as many people as possible to shop local and search local for Christmas this year.

All the details are here: www.localenterprise.ie/Louth/Enterprise-Development/Shop-Local-Look-for-Louth/

Check out the video here:

To enter the competition, share the “Look for Louth” video on one of LEO Louth's social media channels (FB, Insta, LI, Twitter). When you share it, tag your favourite local business, telling LEO Louth why you love them and using the hashtag #LookforLouth in your post.

You can enter as often as you wish, telling LEO Louth all about the local businesses that you love shopping in. Winners will be announced on Thursday, 16th December 2022.