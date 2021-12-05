Search

05 Dec 2021

Local representatives welcome €99k funding for Ravensdale walking route

Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

Local representatives welcome €99k funding for Ravensdale walking route

Senator John McGahon and Cllr John Reilly at Ravesndale forest

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

Two local Fine Gael representatives welcomed the news during the week that Louth is to benefit in a number of projects through the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme and that €99,000 will provide a safe walking route for families and tourists between Ravensdale Forest, Feede Mountain and the Carrickdale.

Senator McGahon and Cllr. Reilly were speaking after the announcement by Minister Heather Humphreys of €99,000 which will provide a 8.5 Kilometre walking loop from Ravensdale Forest to Feede Mountain and on to the Carrickdale. This funding will provide a cross border facility and open up access to a larger trail network within Coillte forests, the Tain way and Mountain Trails.

Senator McGahon said:

"The Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme is part of the Government’s Project Ireland 2040 Rural Regeneration and Development programme, and provides funding for the development, promotion and maintenance of outdoor amenities such as trails, walkways, cycleways, and blueways. 

"Our investment in outdoor recreation facilities and infrastructure also pays a significant economic dividend. Whether its tourists or people on staycations, thousands make walking, hiking, cycling and other outdoor pursuits an important part of their stay."

Cllr Reilly added:

"Throughout the Covid period,Ravensdale has seen a huge increase in families and hill walkers using the area. The provision of an 8.5 kilometre loop will provide a safe and enjoyable walking route for people of all ages.  This is really important funding for Ravensdale as it links up a number of walking routes making the wider area more accessible."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media