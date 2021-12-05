Local representatives welcome €99k funding for Ravensdale walking route

Two local Fine Gael representatives welcomed the news during the week that Louth is to benefit in a number of projects through the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme and that €99,000 will provide a safe walking route for families and tourists between Ravensdale Forest, Feede Mountain and the Carrickdale.

Senator McGahon and Cllr. Reilly were speaking after the announcement by Minister Heather Humphreys of €99,000 which will provide a 8.5 Kilometre walking loop from Ravensdale Forest to Feede Mountain and on to the Carrickdale. This funding will provide a cross border facility and open up access to a larger trail network within Coillte forests, the Tain way and Mountain Trails.

Senator McGahon said:

"The Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme is part of the Government’s Project Ireland 2040 Rural Regeneration and Development programme, and provides funding for the development, promotion and maintenance of outdoor amenities such as trails, walkways, cycleways, and blueways.

"Our investment in outdoor recreation facilities and infrastructure also pays a significant economic dividend. Whether its tourists or people on staycations, thousands make walking, hiking, cycling and other outdoor pursuits an important part of their stay."

Cllr Reilly added:

"Throughout the Covid period,Ravensdale has seen a huge increase in families and hill walkers using the area. The provision of an 8.5 kilometre loop will provide a safe and enjoyable walking route for people of all ages. This is really important funding for Ravensdale as it links up a number of walking routes making the wider area more accessible."