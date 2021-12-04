Senator McGreehan welcomes funding for Louth outdoor adventure projects

Louth Fianna Fáil Senator, Erin McGreehan has welcomed €228,079 in funding for three outdoor adventure projects in Louth as part of the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

Following the announcement of the funding during the week, Senator McGreehan commented, “Louth is one of the most beautiful counties. It has so much to offer.

"I am delighted that investment is now been given to ensure that we all can enjoy more of our special wee county. From the shoreline to the mountain top this investment will be of benefit to us locals and increase the tourism potential of the county.

The investment – what the Government says is "a key part Our Rural Future" ­– is aimed at supporting rural economies and make rural Ireland a more attractive destination for adventure tourism.

Looking at the individual projects receiving the funding, Senator McGreehan said that:

"These are three incredibly worthwhile outdoor projects and it is wonderful to see this funding. €99,000 will go towards the provision of a 8.5km walking trail in the Ravensdale, Feede and Carrickdale that will provide a cross border facility and open up access to a larger trail network within Coillte forests, the Tain Way and Mountain Trails.

“Elsewhere, €79,579 will go towards the restoration of Ginnety’s Pond as a site of recreational amenity at Milltown Grange, Dromiskin.

“While, €49,500 for a Louth Blue flag beach accessibility project at Clogherhead Beach, Templetown Beach and Port Beach will involve a project which will explore how accessibility can be incorporated into the design and management of beach landscapes and surroundings.”

The Fianna Fáil senator added:

“This funding will assist help make Louth a destination of choice for adventure tourism. By enhancing the fantastic natural amenities in our rural area, more people can come and enjoy them.”