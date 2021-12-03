Dundalk sees fall in numbers signing on Live Register

Dundalk, along with County Louth as a whole, has seen an annual fall in the numbers signing on the Live Register.

According to CSO figures released today, there was 3,016 people in Dundalk signing on the Live Register, a fall of 306 people or 9.2% on the 3,322 who signed on in November 2021.

County Louth in total has seen an annual fall in those signing on. 6,727 people signed on in Louth in November, a fall of 864 or 11.4% on the same time last year.

Looking at the rest of the county, Ardee saw a fall of 110 people or 13.4% on November 2020. Drogheda also saw a large decrease in the number of people signing on, with 2,997 signing on in November 2021, compared with 3,445 in November 2020 – a fall of 13%.

On a monthly basis, 136 fewer people signed on in Louth in November 2021 than in October 2021, a monthly decrease of almost 2%. The largest monthly decrease in Louth in November was in Drogheda, with 109 fewer signing on than the previous month.