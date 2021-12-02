HSE opens pop-up Covid-19 test centre in Dundalk

HSE running pop-up Covid-19 test centre in Dundalk for two days
The HSE are running a pop-up "online self-referral" COVID-19 test centre in Dundalk today and tomorrow.
The test centres are taking place at Clan na Gael, Ecco Road, Dundalk (A91 RY77).
To book an appointment time, go to covid19test.healthservice.ie/hse-self-referral/
DUNDALK - A pop-up 'online self-referral' COVID-19 test centre is open in Dundalk for 2 days:— Department of Public Health North East (@PublicHealth_NE) December 2, 2021
️Thursday 2nd & Friday 3rd December
Clan na Gael, Ecco Road, Dundalk, Co. Louth (A91 RY77)
You can book an apt. time online: https://t.co/ae4KbFRxrM pic.twitter.com/z1I9StVzUS
