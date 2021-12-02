Search

02 Dec 2021

HSE holding walk-in booster vaccination clinics in Dundalk this Friday

Fairways Hotel

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

The HSE are holding two walk-in booster vaccination clinics at the Fairways Hotel, Dundalk this Friday 3 December, for those aged 60 to 69 years old and for healthcare workers.

The clinic for 60 to 69 years old runs from 9.15am to 12.15pm, with the clinic for Healthcare workers running from 1pm to 4pm.

The HSE say that people must wait at least 5 months after their second vaccine dose before they can get their booster. If a person had the single-dose Janssen vaccine, they must wait at least 3 months.

They have also said for people not to go to a walk-in booster clinic if their age group is not being called at this time.

Healthcare workers will need to bring photo ID and proof of their employment.

