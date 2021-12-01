Search

01 Dec 2021

3rd Place Coffee House summonsed to District Court by HSE

3rd Place Coffee House summonsed to District Court by HSE

Donard McCabe

3rd Place Coffee House at Market Square in Dundalk, say they have been summonsed by the HSE to attend Dundalk District Court this Thursday December 2, for failing to comply they say, with a Compliance Notice served on November 5. If the Compliance Order is granted the District Judge has the power to close the business down for 7 days.

3rd Place manager, Niall McGuinness, has set up a fundraiser on Go Fund Me for he says, "to support the initial costs of the case."

On the Go Fund Me page, Mr McGuinness says:

"Our customers health status is none of my business. Our café will never discriminate against our customers whatever the consequences.

"I intend to fight this all the way at the District Court and Higher Courts. It doesn't matter how many politicians and journalist endorse it or how many businesses enforce it, it will still be discrimination. Wrong is wrong we all have a moral and ethical duty to stand up and do what is right."

Explaining the reason for the Go Fund Me, Mr McGuinness adds:

"We have set up a Go Fund Me to support our initial costs because in Ireland there are huge barriers to access to justice as there is no legal aid available for such test cases. I have started a GoFundMe which is limited at this point of time to the initial costs of this case."

As of today, Wednesday, the Go Fund Me has raised over €14,600 and aims to raise €20,000.
 

