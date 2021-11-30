Hydrant repairs to cause disruption to water supply in Dundalk
Irish Water have announced this afternoon that hydrant repair works may cause supply disruptions to Meadow Grove, Dundalk and surrounding areas, tomorrow December 1.
There will be a traffic management plan in place for the duration of the works.
Irish Water say that the works are scheduled to take place from 10am until 6pm on 1 December.
Supply may take 2-3 hours to fully return to all affected properties.
Irish Water have advised customers to take note of the following reference number and enter it into the search bar on IrishWater.ie, should they wish to return for an update: LOU00041208.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.